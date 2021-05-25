BOGATA — The suspect in a bus theft from Rivercrest ISD is still at large, according to law enforcement.
“(The bus) was recovered in Dodd City,” Lt. Freddy Booker with the Red River County Sheriff’s Office said.
An as-yet unidentified man took a Rivercrest ISD bus out of the school’s lot on May 15, drove it to Dodd City in Fannin County, and left it there. Rivercrest ISD Police Chief Lonnie Hider said the suspect spent several hours on the bus, boarding around 10:30 p.m. May 14, finding a key that had been left on the bus and then took off somewhere before 4 a.m. that morning.
“I’ve had several leads,” Hider said, “... but we’ve cleared all of those folks.”
The camera on the bus turned on when the suspect started the bus, giving law enforcement a view of him, though pixelated.
“The individual was definitely going through some kind of crisis,” Hider said.
After posting camera stills to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, some workers at the Dollar General in Talco said they had the suspect in their store prior to his stealing the bus.
“He had one of his episodes in front of the ladies (at the Dollar General),” Hider said, but the workers there did not get his name. Footage from the store’s security system shows a more pixelated version of the man on the bus. “The bicycles, clothes, demeanor, definitely the same guy.”
The man drove the bus to Dodd City, and Hider said it appears he thought he had put it in park, when in reality he had put it in reverse. Frustrated, the man then took his bicycle off the bus and pedaled away.
“He was actually about to start it again, but it was actually in reverse,” Hider said. “We were lucky then. You can actually see him ride off into the sunrise.”
In the video, the man appears to be conscientious about some things, he added, including wearing a seatbelt and, halfway through his driving trip, putting on his mask. After being unable to restart the bus, he rode off on a dirt road that came to a dead end and a plot of land where a house was being built, Hider said.
Fannin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, but the suspect had disappeared. After going over the bus, deputies returned the bus to Rivercrest ISD. There are few clues to who the suspect is, Hider said. Fingerprints aren’t much help because a bus is a high-traffic area, he said.
“It’s harder when you have something with so many prints on it,” he said.
The Rivercrest PD and Red River County Sheriff’s Office are putting the suspect’s picture out there as much as they can hoping someone will recognize the suspect, even making sure it’s posted in Fannin and Grayson Counties and up near Hugo, Oklahoma.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Hider or Booker. Rivercrest ISD Police can be called at 903-632-5214 or the Red River County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 903-427-3838.
