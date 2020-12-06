Sixteen years ago, Brittany Schoggins set out on a journey, and this week all of her hard work came to fruition. With the opening of her new salon, Studio 220, Schoggins said she finally has the opportunity to spread the joy and light she’s felt within herself to others.
“This is a dream God gave me,” Schoggins said. “It was literally a vision that I had worked hard for for years and I am now living it, and I’m very excited just to bring a new, revived salon where we can shine God’s light.”
The sleek, modern salon is located at 220 S. Collegiate Drive and is decorated with a warm, welcoming feel that effortlessly weaves the contemporary with the comfort of home. Schoggins said the building is one she’s had her eye on for years. She just had a feeling that this was the place she would start her very own business.
“Honestly, two years ago, I started praying on this building, and God lined out the details,” Schoggins said. “And two years later, here we are in this building.”
Schoggins has brought on a staff of eight stylists and one assistant, offering cuts and color, facial waxing, wedding styling and more. She got her start at the well-loved Tanglz salon and met stylists throughout her career who she wanted to bring on board. Some of them have more than 30 years of experience. And they’re not just her staff, they’re a team.
“We uplift each and every one of us. We just love each other so much,” Schoggins said.
For her, the difference between another salon and Studio 220 is the relationship between client and stylist. Schoggins said she didn’t want to just provide a service to her customers, but rather create a space where they feel like they’re coming home and surrounded by friends.
“It’s a family. I mean, we have a relationship with every single one of our clients, and they are all regulars — and we’re excited to have new ones,” she said. “You can have a coffee, we’ll sit down and talk, just talk about life. It’s not just we’re gonna snip your hair and then you’re leaving and we never see you again, bye-bye.”
Both Schoggins and her husband, Jason, said those relationships are at the core of the business. The two nodded in agreement that they want Studio 220 to feel like a community hub — a place where clients and friends can just pop in and feel embraced by the team.
“All are welcome. That’s a big priority of mine, is I want people to walk in and feel welcome,” Schoggins said. “Or even before they walk in, just feel welcome to come, you know, just to say hi.”
sLike any new business, Schoggins and her husband said there were bumps along the way with the remodel and starting up the salon, but they felt supported by the building owner, Kenny Dority, who helped make Schoggins’s dream a reality.
