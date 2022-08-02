In a break from Habitat for Humanity tradition, the organization will begin work on its new house during the summer heat to participate in the city-sponsored Five and Five Infill Development Plan this year. Building will begin at 743 East Polk Street on Mondays and Saturdays after the foundation is laid in the upcoming weeks.
Habitat for Humanity typically doesn’t build during the summer months because of the heat, but building was delayed so the property could be included in the Five and Five Infill Development Plan, Executive Director Judy Martin said. The opportunity was too good to pass on because of the benefit provided to the owners, she said.
If affordable housing is built as part of the development plan, home taxes will be waived for five years. Being part of the program would provide a significant benefit to the new homeowners Habitat for Humanity serves, Martin said.
However, the lengthy process became further subject to local government’s slower timeline, which delayed the initial date to begin building.
“The property that we had… we wanted it to be part of the Five and Five initiative,” Martin said. “In order to do that, we needed permission from the county and permission from the city. So we had to go to the council and the commissioners court. Both times it took several days to get it okayed and everything, so that’s been a long process, just getting that okay.”
Yet the joy she felt when she brought the building permit back to the office made it all worth it.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I said today when I picked up that building permit, I said inside I was dancing a jig. Outside, not so much, but I was very very excited because we’ve been waiting and waiting for that. So that’s a big step to me, and we’re happy to be moving on. We’ll get going here one of these days.”
Beyond the struggle of getting the permit, the organization still faces obstacles in getting enough volunteers. Most of the current volunteers are older and not as able to be outside in the heat for extended periods of time, Martin said.
Those 18 years and older can volunteer, or as young as 16 with parental permission. Martin directed volunteers to arrive at the building site on 743 East Polk Street on Mondays or Saturdays to help build. Safety and training will be arranged by the organization on site. Many reasons exist to volunteer, she said.
“Just being able to know that you are helping someone into a home that has never had an opportunity to live in their own home. And working right alongside that person while they’re helping to build that house. Seeing their joy. It’s so rewarding,” Martin said.
For Martin, the work she does in the community makes a genuine difference.
“The rental situation in this town is just abominable. And they pay so much for rent for living situations that are substandard. And so once they get their home, and it’s theirs, they don’t ever have to worry. They have a pride of ownership. They have a place for their family that they know that their family is going to have a new home. The homes are very well built. They take care of them because they have really worked so hard to get them,” she said.
