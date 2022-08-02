first home in paris

This house onf 1st Street NE was the first Habitat for Humanity house built in Paris. It was completed in January 1997 and the original owner still lives in the home.

 David Money/The Paris News

In a break from Habitat for Humanity tradition, the organization will begin work on its new house during the summer heat to participate in the city-sponsored Five and Five Infill Development Plan this year. Building will begin at 743 East Polk Street on Mondays and Saturdays after the foundation is laid in the upcoming weeks.

Habitat for Humanity typically doesn’t build during the summer months because of the heat, but building was delayed so the property could be included in the Five and Five Infill Development Plan, Executive Director Judy Martin said. The opportunity was too good to pass on because of the benefit provided to the owners, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.