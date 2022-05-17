Paris Independent School District trustees voted to make starting salaries for teachers and teaching assistants more attractive for new hires and for staff retention in a board meeting Monday night.
“Our main concern is attracting new teachers because we need them now,” said business manager Tish Holleman in a discussion of the district’s teachers hiring schedule.
The starting salary for new hires was raised from $36,000 to $40,000 and the increase will also be reflected in the steps program in the district’s teachers. The board members also voted to raise teaching assistants wages by $500 per year.
The board voted to increase the hourly wages for teachers and their assistants for the upcoming summer school session.
Teachers who get one of the summer school openings will be paid $35 up from $25 and teaching assistants will get $25 up from $15.
The summer feeding program will begin June 1 and the board voted to increase the hourly wages for cafeteria managers from $20 an hour to $24 while the workers rate with rise from $14 to $18.
“Hopefully this will entice them (the school year employees),” Holleman said.
In other business, three board members members, Terry Davis, Mandeep Chatha and Cliff Kerby were sworn in for new terms and George Fisher, Jenny Wilson and Rebecca Norment will continue as the board president, vice-president and secretary.
The board will also continue to meet on the third Monday next school year except in November and December when it will meet on the second Monday, and January on the fourth Monday and then the last Monday in March.
Paris High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 27 in Wildcat Stadium at 8 p.m., while the Travis High School of Choice will be at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Paris Junior High School.
