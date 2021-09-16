Paris City Council gave final approval earlier this week to the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget and 2022 tax rate after no one from the public spoke in public hearings at a Monday night meeting.
The council approved an overall operational budget of $47.2 million, a $7.3 million increase from 2020-21. The following night, councilors passed a tax rate of 45.373 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of 2.7 cents from the prior year rate but one that brings a 3.5% increase in general fund revenue, the highest amount allowed by state law without voter approval. Because of state law, city governments cannot approve both a budget and a property tax rate at the same meeting.
Of the operational budget approved Monday, $25.9 million is for general operating expenses and $16.6 million is designated for Water and Sewer Fund operations. In addition, $656,872 is budgeted for Cox Field Airport, $714,930 is in a Coronavirus Relief Fund and $3 million in an American Rescue Plan Fund. Another $11.13 million is budgeted for specific purposes associated with the Municipal Court and revenue from expected grants to include the Home Program for residential restoration bond funds, debt services and anticipated public/private grant and other possible police and fire department grants, according to information provided by City Finance Director Gene Anderson.
Because of an anticipated net gain in last year’s budget of roughly $1 million, City Manager Grayson Path said at an earlier budget meeting that he used part of that gain in this year’s budget while keeping at least “a healthy four-months operational balance” in reserves of at least $7.8 million.
“You never want to fund recurring expenses with money from the reserves,” Path said, explaining funds will be used for needed capital expenditures for things such as water, sewer and street equipment, a handicap accessible restroom at Farmers Market, a backup generator for the pump at the main water storage facility, police and fire department equipment and more.
Following a comparative salary study with other cities with similar demographics conducted by an outside consultant, this year’s budget includes pay increases based on a salary schedule based on positions rather than a series of grades held by the city’s more than 300 employees.
Salaries are to cost the city an additional $1.4 million in 2021-22, but are expected to put employees at a competitive pay rate, a goal Path shared with City Council during 2020 budget work sessions.
“Our greatest asset is our employees, and it has been known for years that the City of Paris has underpaid its employees compared to peer communities,” Path said during a budget meeting earlier this year.
