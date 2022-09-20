army logo.png

TEXARKANA, Texas —Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Monday.

Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana, a former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough, a former RRAD official, and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. Harrison was also ordered to forfeit $300,000.

