The Paris City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a tax abatement for Lionshead Tire and Wheel, which will be joining the industrial park in the northwest part of the city in the near future.
The tax abatement is a descending agreement, and will be set at 100% for the first two years of the agreement, 75% for the next two, 50% for the two after that and 25% for the seventh year, city attorney Stephanie Harris said.
Mayor Paula Portugal said the company — which manufactures tires and wheels for trailers and other large vehicles — will build a 120,000 square foot facility in the industrial park.
“They are excited to come into Paris and are ready to build,” Portugal said. “They’ve got the property as of tonight and they will be hiring up to 40 employees — 15 within the first year or two.”
Councilman Mihir Pankaj said he’s seen one of the company’s facilities in Indiana, which will be functionally identical to the one to be built in Paris, and he said what he saw impressed him.
“This will provide a wealth of culture for workplace environment and I think at the end of the day, we need that,” he said. “It’ll bring some good competitiveness to our labor market here in our community. It should be great pay, great culture and pride and what you do, and that’s what this program is about.”
This is the first addition to the industrial park to actually include a new build since the arrival of American Spiralweld, Portugal said.
In other business, the council approved a 100% tax abatement for Sky-Mar Ventures — owned by local businessman Skylar Burchinal — that will add a 10-unit apartment complex between 3rd Street Southwest and 4th Street Southwest along Sherman Street.
The complex will consist of two structures: one containing six one-bedroom apartments and the other containing four such apartments.
The addition is part of the City of Paris’ Five In Five Infill Rehabilitation Program, a program started in January in which a housing developer or contractor has to commit to build five housing units within five years to receive the 100% tax abatement, Portugal said.
“The core of our city has sadly deteriorated more than the outskirts of town,” Portugal said after the meeting. “To get those vacant lots built up and improve that part of the city, we’ve offered them a tax abatement for five years if they build five units, and of course Skylar is going to build 10 right away. It’s working to get people to build within our core.”
“We’re seeing a mixture of different types of houses through this program,” city planner Andrew Mack said. “Single-family homes, duplexes, but this is our first apartment complex… So we’re excited to see a variety of housing types under this program.”
The Five in Five Infill Rehabilitation Program was started in January, and Pankaj said the city has already seen somewhere between 40-50 housing units built through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.