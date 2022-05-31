Another school year is in the books, and Paris ISD has recognized its educators that have made some of the biggest impacts in their students’ lives, naming Roderick Mitchell and Kally Williams the 2021-22 Teachers of the Year.
Mitchell, the Secondary Teacher of the Year, has spent his entire time in the field of education working for Paris ISD.
Mitchell wasn’t always planning on pursuing a career in education, but while in high school at Irving-Nimitz High School, then-football coach Steven Hohenberger, who now serves as the football coach and athletic director for PISD, told Mitchell he wanted him to join his coaching staff.
“He looked at me and told me, ‘I want you to coach my kids someday,’” Mitchell recalled. “I made a promise to him that day. That always stuck with me.”
And just as he promised, he eventually joined Paris ISD’s staff after college.
He’s now been with Paris ISD for six years, and while he serves as a teacher in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program at Travis School of Choice. Mitchell has a hand at all levels of schooling within the district.
“I teach at Travis, but I also coach at the junior high, I coach at the high school and I drop off (Crockett Elementary School) kids in the morning on the bus,” Mitchell said. “So I get to see all the age groups every day. I feel like it’s a blessing, because most people don’t have the opportunity to interact with kids on so many different campuses.
“I’ll have a Crockett kid walk on my bus, and I’ll see him grow and develop over the years. And then years later, when I see him walk across the stage at graduation, I’ll have been able to see his growth from a little kid into a young man.”
At Travis, Mitchell said, it’s important to always show kindness to students, no matter what.
“In DAEP, you’re working with kids who are going through tough times, kids who are having issues,” he said. “What you’ve got to do is show them love and kindness. The easy part of teaching is teaching a classroom with a bunch of straight-A students. But can you love on kids even as they curse you? That’s what you’ve got to do in my job.”
When Mitchell found out he’d been named one of the district’s teachers of the year, he said he was shocked and humbled.
“I know there are a lot of really great people and educators just at Travis, let alone in our whole district,” he said. “When I found out, it really floored me.”
Williams, a native of the Red River Valley who grew up in Roxton, did not initially plan on being a teacher.
“When I was younger, I actually told myself I wasn’t going to become a teacher,” Williams said. “My mom was a teacher — I’m actually a third generation educator — and so at first I wanted to go and do my own thing. I knew I was always connected with kids, though, and wanted to work with them in some capacity.”
What ultimately changed her mind and led her to a career in the classroom, though, was when she spent time in the classroom while doing dual-credit work in school.
“Not just hearing family members talk about what it’s like to teach but actually going and experiencing it really made me fall in love with it on my own,” Williams said. “I got to experience working with kids and just knew that was the right fit for me.”
After finishing her collegiate education, Williams went to work at Aikin Elementary School, where she’s been ever since.
After several years as a teacher, Williams stepped into the role of math interventionist for third and fourth grade students.
Williams said many people hear the term “interventionist” and assume she only works with students struggling in that subject, but that isn’t the case.
“The role is basically that of a partner and a co-teacher,” she said. “I work as a supporter of teachers, especially new teachers where I’ll help them set up their stations, set up their small groups, and individualizing data and lesson plans with student success and performance.
“Day-to-day my job will always look a little different. Some days I might parallel teach, and teach side by side with one of my teachers. Other times I might pull a student out into my room where we’ll do more intense intervention. Intervention can be a bit of a misnomer, though. Sometimes it can be someone who is doing well, but needs a bit of enrichment to reach their full potential, and other times it is kids struggling and who need to be brought up to grade level.”
Williams said she likes the way her job allows her to aid teachers without severing her interaction with the students.
“Because I work with so many of my colleagues, I really need to adapt to their teaching style, and work together to collaborate and plan so that we can really meet the needs of each and every student,” she said.
Next year, she’ll move into the role of a math instructional coach for the entire school, which will have her working more closely with teachers in the planning of curriculum and other tasks.
Like Mitchell, Williams said she was honored to be recognized as one of the district’s teachers of the year.
“I love the district I work in and the students we serve,” she said. “To be recognized for the work I do for them was humbling, to say the least.”
