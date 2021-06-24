In court to celebrate a state award this week, the chairman of the Lamar County Historical Commission issued a plea to Commissioners’ Court to keep the Lamar County Historical Museum open.
The museum, located in Heritage Park on Bonham Street, is involved in a conflict with the owner of Heritage Hall due to complications that developed when philanthropist the late Dr. William Hayden donated property to the city for the museum and later sold the adjacent Heritage Hall property.
“There were private offers made to help buy some space for them, but then the price increased by about $150,000,” Historical Preservation Commission Chairman Suzy Harper told commissioners as she asked the court to consider a public/private partnership to save the museum, now in danger of closing.
“The museum is a good tourist draw and an educational tool,” Harper said, adding “not to mention that we’re not a good county if we don’t take care of our history. I would urge you to please keep the museum in mind.”
Historical Commission members Marvin Gorley and Glee Emmite joined Harper in sharing about the Distinguished Service Award presented by the Texas Historical Commission for outstanding preservation work, an award Lamar County has received annually for about the past 10 years.
“Not every county gets this award,” Harper said. “This represents some of the best of the best that we did last year, and we’re really grateful to get it.”
In other action, commissioners voted to proceed with procedures to lease, rather than sell, two acres of land adjacent to property owned by Randy and Marsha Upchurch at 9216 FM 195 near the corner of FM 195 and FM 196 in eastern Lamar County. Once the location of a church, the property, which has been vacant for more than 60 years, reverted back to the county but has been maintained by the Upchurch family in recent years.
“I would rather lease than sell this property because you never know when the county might have a use for it in the future,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson said before commissioners voted for the county judge to revisit with local attorney Sydney Young to verify what procedures the county must take to lease the property.
Commissioners gave approval for community volunteers headed by Robert Black to use courthouse parking lots as a staging area for a “Community Independence Parade” scheduled for 10 a.m. July 3.
The court also received a copy of the judicial education record for County Judge Brandon Bell for fiscal year 2020-21 for 48 hours of continuing education and proceeded with the first round of budget hearings for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
