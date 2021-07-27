‘You are a dragon!” shouted kids at singer Will Parker on Friday morning. The performer — who travels all over the country to perform his children’s songs — had convinced the audience that he was indeed a dragon, albeit an unusual one.
Standing out on the Paris Public Library deck, he proceeded to sing eight other goofy songs that thoroughly captivated his young audience.
“Everybody needs a high five,” he said, telling the kids to give their neighbors a high five before launching into his next song.
Throughout the performance, he encouraged both kids and adults to get up, dance and sing along.
“I really do love it when adults and people of all ages and middle school and little kids get into it. I describe it as music for kids aged 1 to 100, and I really believe that. As far as my strategies for keeping the music interesting for adults, it’s writing songs that I myself genuinely enjoy and that I think are entertaining or fun or funny and not annoying or boring. So that’s part of it in the songwriting process itself,” Parker said.
Later in the show, he launched into an improvisation piece, composed entirely from words the kids yelled out, including an alligator, princess and the Great Wolf Lodge.
Parker’s played the guitar since he was 11 years old, but he got his start in children’s music when he was in college. After he started writing songs intentionally for kids, he began touring the country, even releasing his own albums on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.
“My inspiration, why I keep doing it, there’s kind of a lot of reasons. I think that what kids consume, whether it is music or TV or YouTube or whatever it is, I feel like it’s really important because human beings are so informative at that young age. And I don’t know about you, but some of the songs I remember best are the ones that I learned when I was a kid, and I still know all the words to. So my hope is that by writing positive, fun, silly and imaginative songs, I can help kids know that it’s OK to be silly, it’s good to use your imagination, and hopefully inspire grownups to know that it’s OK for them to be silly and have fun too,” Parker said.
The musician captivated his audience so thoroughly that even the adults got up to dance, hopping up and down for the bunny hop or stomping like a T-Rex. Library director Tim DeGhelder joined the action, giving his neighbors high fives and dancing alongside the kids. He gave many reasons for why he enjoys events like this one.
“Music, fun time, just life and being happy, enjoying yourself. It’s people coming together to share. It’s the music for me, and music means a lot to people, whether it’s just relaxing or enjoyable. The library is not all reading and computers. It’s people coming together and having a good time,” DeGhelder said.
Special entertainers or speakers like Will Parker are not an unusual sight at the library during the summer, as children’s librarian Tracy Clark invites different people to perform or speak on the deck every Friday. The events are part of an overarching library plan to create individual connections with kids.
“I’ve had Will Parker here one other time, and he’s just a fabulous performer, and like he said, his shows are for ages 0 to 100, so he’s just great, and I keep in touch with these performers I’ve had here, knowing that they’re successful and they bring so much joy to our city, so those are the people that I try to have here every summer,” Clark said.
Brett Roberts will perform at 11 a.m. on the library deck next Friday to close out Clark’s summer performance events.
