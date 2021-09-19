The North Lamar ISD 2021-22 district improvement plan, presented as one of several items on a consent agenda at a meeting earlier in the week, drew the attention of trustees Monday night before the board ultimately passed the agenda and trustees proceeded with other business.
Consent agendas, which this month also included the district’s monthly financial report, bill payments and tax collections in addition to the district improvement plan, are passed with a single vote unless a trustee requests discussion on a particular item.
Trustee Clint Spencer requested a list of committee members who prepared the improvement plan, and former high school teacher and three-term board member Sheila Daughtrey voiced concerns about the load secondary teachers carry, among other things.
“Does this committee believe that it’s feasible for our secondary teachers to effectively teach and meet the needs of every individual student?” Daughtrey asked. “They are teaching eight of nine periods a day, plus many teachers are responsible for end-of-course exams. If our district is going to improve, I feel that the secondary schedule is where we need to make allowances because these teachers seem to be having an overload.
“They’re stressed, and we’ve lost some good teachers over this,” Daughtrey added. “One of the things the improvement plan should be asking is, ‘Why do we lose our experienced teachers?’”
When trustee Bo Exum suggested teacher loss is because of pay, Daughtrey responded, “I disagree.” And when district improvement plan committee representative and Federal Program Director Lora Sanders said the district is asking no more than what is recommended for teachers statewide, Daughtrey responded, “You think that teaching 170 kids a day every day plus the stress of trying to pass end-of-course exams is a feasible schedule? I mean, is this a schedule that we need to be putting on our core teachers?”
Sanders then explained that Daughtrey’s scheduling concerns are addressed by individual campus improvement plans. After Monday night’s meeting, North Lamar High School Principal Mark Keith said teacher scheduling required a last minute change prompted by Texas legislative action that requires a minimum 30 hours of tutoring for each failed end-of-course exam.
“This accelerated learning plan threw everyone’s master scheduling upside down,” Keith said. “We implemented the scheduling change shortly before school began, and now our core curriculum teachers are freed from other duties to allow them time to meet tutoring requirements. Those changes will be reflected in the high school improvement plan to be presented to the board next month.”
Daughtrey also expressed concern about the type professional development staff receives as she questioned if teachers are receiving beneficial staff development, including classroom management.
“Professional development has changed,” Sanders said as she explained that coaches come from Region 8 Education Service District to work directly with teachers. “It’s not the same as it used to be when you sat in conferences and got nothing from them.”
In response to a concern expressed by trustee Stephen “Red” Holmes about time free from classroom responsibilities afforded teachers, Sanders said staff has a week before school starts dedicated to professional development, and during the school year principals provide substitutes while teachers participate in improvement activities.
“We know that teachers are stressed,” Sanders said. “We try to do the most we can to alleviate that, and we give them days to do planning on Fridays when classes are dismissed early.”
In answer to Daughtrey’s concern about classroom management, Sanders explained that new teachers are assigned mentor teachers, and that the district provides training based on new programs that address classroom management as well.
Daughtrey then turned attention to plans to address written communication skills, which she said has been a “forever problem.”
Sanders noted that Stone Middle School has added a writing class for sixth grade students, the high school has the No Red Ink program and the district has purchased a new phonics program for elementary students.
“We’re trying to implement a writing program at every campus,” Sanders said. “You guys have been asking us about writing for years, and we know it is important across the curriculum.”
In conclusion, Spencer asked for clarification about how the district uses annual improvement plans.
“Is there a time where we revisit this to see what progress has been made during the year?” Spencer asked. Sanders said the plan is monitored in November, February and again in the summer.
“We go in and mark the progress on each of the goals,” Sanders said, adding the committee resumes work starting in the spring to “see how we did on the plan, what we completed and what we need to add to the plan for the next year.”
“Then we write the goals and make all the plans and then we put the plan together and present it to you about this time every year,” the administrator said.
In other business, trustees learned that 10 new 77-passenger buses purchased through bond funds should be delivered in January or February, and that enrollment is ahead of last year by 74 students. Trustees approved a 2020 property rate of $1.146 per $100 valuation with 89.6 cents going toward maintenance and operations and 25 cents toward bonded indebtedness.
Trustees also approved board goals for 2021-22, gave employees 10 additional sick days for employees who test positive for Covid-19, approved Texas A&M Agrilife Extension staff as adjunct faculty, approved Hayter Engineering for bond construction projects, approved ETTL Engineers and Consultants for geotechnical services, reinstated a $50,000 purchasing authority for the superintendent, increased from a $25,000 limit initiated several years ago, and implemented administrative and legal policies to speed up athletic facility improvements approved by voters in the May bond election.
After an executive session to address personnel issues, trustees approved the employment of Andrea Salter and Brianna Stewart, and the retirement of Carla Coleman effective Dec. 17 and Janell Allen effective Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.