The Paris High School Band program continued its successful competitive season Friday at the TMEA All-Region Tryout, as 10 Paris High students were placed in the All-Region Band, competing against students from all over Northeast Texas.
The TMEA audition process features playing three pieces designed to test the students technical and musical abilities in a blind audition, to then be ranked by the judging panel.
Those who place high enough in their tryout groups are invited to attend the TMEA All-Region Clinic in Concert on Jan. 20 and 21 in Mount Pleasant, while those who place at the top of the group advance to the Area competition where they will audition for a spot in the TMEA All-State Band.
Advancing students from Paris include Alex Mendoza (12th chair flute), Preston Thompson (4th chair clarinet), Eadward Grimes (23rd chair clarinet), Anderson Bunch (1st chair trumpet), Carter Wall (4th chair french horn), Elise Napier (8th chair french horn), Omar Hernandez (5th chair trombone), Brody Holleman (5th chair euphonium), Oscar Alamilla (6th chair tuba), and Hunter Grimes (10th chair percussion), as well as three alternates: Ethan Hundley (1st alternate flute), Miranda Hernandez (2nd alternate alto saxophone), and Preston Clark (2nd alternate euphonium). In addition to making the All-Region Band, three students (Bunch, Thompson, and Wall), advanced to Area and will tryout for the All-State Band on Jan. 7 in Plano.
Paris will hold its annual Christmas concert in Weger Auditorium on the PJH campus Tuesday at 7 p.m, where these students will be recognized for their recent success.
