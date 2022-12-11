paris isd logo

The Paris High School Band program continued its successful competitive season Friday at the TMEA All-Region Tryout, as 10 Paris High students were placed in the All-Region Band, competing against students from all over Northeast Texas.

The TMEA audition process features playing three pieces designed to test the students technical and musical abilities in a blind audition, to then be ranked by the judging panel.

