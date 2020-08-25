DEPORT — There may be 16 new homes coming to Deport.
Mayor John Mark Francis announced at a city council meeting Tuesday that 16 Deport residents have applied for housing grants through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and 11 have been approved. Texans who meet a certain income level qualify to apply for the grants, which offer up to $91,000 toward a new home, and Francis has been helping those who need assistance with the applications. He said all those interested are welcome to stop by City Hall and pick up an application.
The council also voted 3 to 1 to decrease Deport’s tax rate from 0.78 cents per $100 valuation to 0.7054, which would give the city $3,767 more than last year for the budget, bringing the city’s budget up to $15,321,018. The council noted that with increase in property values in the area, keeping the tax rate the same as last year would put a strain on some local residents.
“We want to ease the burden on the taxpayer,” Francis said.
The council also received an update from Francis about the possibility of the city applying for a Fire, Ambulance & Service Truck grant from the state to purchase a new fire truck for the City of Deport Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a grant to improve local parks.
Francis also announced that a water meter was replaced at the home of Anthonie Hagood, a resident who previously presented concerns to the council about improper readings of his meter and subsequently high water bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.