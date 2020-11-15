Not long ago, local banks were scrambling to process applications for local businesses seeking Paycheck Protection Program loans. The federal CARES Act made possible the loans intended to provide emergency financial relief for businesses during the height of public lockdowns as the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Those businesses have since August been applying for loan forgiveness — a staple selling point in getting them to apply in the first place — and local bankers say the process is going smoother than the rollout, even as the Small Business Administration continues to change the forgiveness application.
“There are two new forgiveness applications that have been announced by the SBA,” Lamar National Bank President Greg Wilson said. “One is specifically for loans over $2 million. These are very long applications, and the applicant must prove that they did in fact need the PPP loan to remain fully employed. Fortunately, these borrowers likely have accounting staff to help through these applications.”
Lamar National Bank funded more than $45 million in PPP loans to 332 companies, representing two months of payroll for almost 4,000 jobs, Wilson said. The bank accepted its first forgiveness application on Aug. 10, the day the SBA announced that applications could begin, and it submitted that application on Sept. 29. The first approval came Oct. 7, and funds were received 48 hours later to pay the loan in full, Wilson said.
The bank has received forgiveness on 63 loans so far, totaling more than $5.8 million. The largest loan forgiven was more than $1.24 million while the smallest was $2,009, Wilson said. The average was $92,990.83. There are 70 forgiveness applications pending, Wilson said.
Liberty National Bank reports it also has begun receiving funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and it also is waiting on some approvals from the SBA. In the first round of PPP loan funding, Liberty National made 86 loans totaling $7.7 million that impacted 940 jobs, bank President Carl Cecil said.
“Starting in mid-August, Liberty National Bank began the process of inputting loan forgiveness applications for our customers,” said Levi Graham, a credit analyst with Liberty National Bank who is processing its forgiveness applications. “So far, Liberty National Bank has seen a smooth transition into the forgiveness part of the program as no problems have surfaced to date. We have told customers when applying for forgiveness to be sure and provide all documentation that provides validation for full forgiveness on the PPP loans. That documentation includes any payroll summary reports, third-party payroll reports, and government forms such as Form 941s. Other eligible expenses that would require documentation such as rent/lease payments, business mortgage interest payments and utility payments should be provided for forgiveness on a borrower’s PPP loan.”
The smooth rollout of the forgiveness portion of the PPP loan program is an about-face from the initial application period in March and April. At that time, banks were still waiting on details from the SBA on how loan forgiveness would work when government officials started telling business owners to apply for their piece of the $349 million set aside by the CARES Act. The SBA’s application portal also crashed several times as banks across the nation tried to access it.
“The release of the program was quick-paced and bumpy,” Graham said.
The only bump in the road bankers see now is how Economic Injury Disaster Loans affect PPP loan forgiveness. EIDL loans typically are unforgivable, but the CARES Act allowed for advances up to $10,000 that could be considered as grants, regardless of whether the borrower was approved for their loan request. If EIDL funds received were not considered a grant, a customer may owe the bank. Wilson said he’s encountered at least one such loan in which the SBA deducted EIDL funds from PPP forgiveness, leaving the bank to collect the remaining funds.
“We are now tasked with telling the customer that even though his loan was forgiven, he still has to pay us back and payments begin next month,” Wilson said. “The SBA has put community banks in a very awkward position, especially since we did not make the EIDL loan and many EIDL customers thought the money was a grant.”
The SBA’s Covid-19 EIDL program came under fire by the SBA inspector general in late October when it was found that the agency issued potentially fraudulent loans and loans to potentially ineligible businesses. Billions of dollars of capital became available during the SBA’s initial response to implement the Covid-19 EIDL program, and to expedite the process, the SBA “lowered the guardrails … which significantly increased the risk of program fraud,” the report states.
As of July 31, the SBA approved $14.3 billion and disbursed $13.4 billion in Covid-19 EIDLs to accounts that differed from the original banks accounts listed on the loan applications; $62.7 billion with $58 billion disbursed in multiple Covid-19 EIDLs to applicants using the same IP addresses, email addresses, bank accounts or businesses listed at the same address; and about $1.1 billion in Covid-19 EIDLs and emergency advance grants to potentially ineligible businesses, the report states.
The inspector general offered 10 recommendations to strengthened SBA controls and lower fraud risk, including reviewing all loans with differing bank numbers from original application to disbursement, suspending undisbursed funds on duplicate loans to IP addresses, email addresses and businesses addresses and reviewing advance grants to determine if the application was legitimate.
