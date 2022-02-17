Paris Economic Development Corp. gave the go-ahead for a $1.5 million grant submission to the federal Economic Development Administration for street improvements in the Northwest Industrial Park off Northwest Loop 286 at a Tuesday meeting.
If approved, the application, to be administered by Ark-Texas Council of Governments, calls for the reconstruction and expansion of J. Eagan Street from Park Street to the east past American Spiralweld Pipe to 34th Street NW to the west, making improvements to those streets as well, including a deceleration lane off Loop 286 leading to 34th Street NW.
Shawn Napier, municipal division manager with EST engineering services, serves as engineer of record at a cost of roughly $15,000, according to information provided by corporation executive director Maureen Hammond, and a resolution passed by directors that gives approval for grant submission and the executive director authorization to represent the board.
Hammond noted the grant requires a 20% local match of $300,000 to which she added the City of Paris is putting in infrastructure improvements with utility lines. She said that expense potentially could be a part of the match.
“This grant is highly competitive, but we believe we have a good shot,” Hammond said of a decision not expected until November or later.
Earlier in the meeting, outside auditor Brittany Martin of McClanahan and Holmes gave a clean audit report for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021.
“Your unrestricted net position is positive, almost $1 million, which is a good number because that is basically you have in cash or other assets,” Martin said, as she later noted that the prior year audit showed roughly $900,000 to the negative.
During an executive director report, Hammond shared information about a business and industry survey now underway in partnership with Paris Junior College, participation in a cost of living index with the Council for Community and Economic Research, the purchase of five new welding machines for the junior college as a result of a Texas Workforce high demand job training grant and the initiation of a community investment program made possible by a $90,000 contribution from Delco Trailers to a tax credit match program.
“As a result, we have $180,000 to use towards a workforce development project,” Hammond said as she explained the economic development group is charged with the formation of an advisory board, with representation from Texas Workforce Commission, Paris Junior College and both Paris and North Lamar high schools to submit proposals on how to use the funds.
In other action, the board approved a proposal and scope of work for North Star Place Branding and Marketing to handle a joint campaign with the City of Paris, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $85,000.
The board took no action after an executive session to discuss business prospects by the project names Pecan Grove, Red Maple and Iron Horse.
