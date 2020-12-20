The United Way of Lamar County annual fundraiser has reached its $500,000 goal.
“We are so very thankful for every single donation that was made to our campaign,” Executive Director Jenny Wilson said. “We are humbled and amazed by the generosity our community showed in the middle of a pandemic.”
Pledges totalling $30,000 from Kimberly Clark employees and a company match, plus a $10,000 gift from the Kimberly Clark Foundation, in addition to a $5,000 donation from Load Trail put the drive over the top with a total of $509,877.
Other large workplace campaigns over $20,000 came from Harrison, Walker & Harper, Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris Independent School District, R.K. Hall, First Federal Community Bank, Lamar National Bank and Liberty National Bank. The drive also received a $25,000 donation from the RAM Foundation.
In addition to funding its 22 partner agencies, this year’s campaign will fund the United Way rental assistance program, United Home, and increase funding for the organization’s educational programs, including the program recently managed by the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.