More than 250 people enjoyed a barbecue meal, participated in drawings for 40 door prizes and learned that membership in the Lamar County Farm Bureau is on the increase at an annual meeting Thursday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“As of October, we have a membership of 4,146, a gain of 89 members over last year,” board vice president Mike Parsons said during a report he presented.
Parsons also reported more than $40,000 in donations to local food pantries, schools, the county’s 19 volunteer fire departments and to participants in the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.
“Every year Lamar County Farm Bureau not only supports agriculture and local organizations, but it also supports our local youth, and this year, the organization was able to award $8,000 in scholarships,” board member Paul Bayer said during one of several reports presented during the evening.
Scholarship recipients include Lannie Farris, Garret Golden, Canyon May, Blake Ballard, Ryan Dougherty, Wesley Estes, Emily Newman and Jamar Persons.
Farm Bureau Field Representative Chance Vanwinkle gave a report on the work of the state organization, which represents 533,856 member families in 205 county organizations, and Lamar County Agrilife Extension Agent Jessica Humphries shared about activities of her office, including those of the local 4-H program.
Vanwinkle reported that the state’s local farm bureau organizations donated roughly $475,000 to community food and emergency relief during Covid and the winter storm with the state organization adding roughly $330,000.
“On the legislative front, we continue to pursue and promote policy goals in Austin and in Washington,” Vanwinkle said. “Lots of different things going on with market support, security, taxes and government regulation, just to name a few.”
