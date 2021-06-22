HONEY GROVE — City Council came to a compromise on new residential home requirements at Monday night’s meeting and agreed to support the officer injured in last week’s standoff “in any way they can,” Mayor Claude Caffee said.
“Our officer is making progress,” he said, “and the city is doing everything we can to support him.”
After coming out of executive session, the council agreed to hire a temporary officer to cover the duties of the injured officer, who’s name has not been released yet, and agreed to continue paying the injured officer his salary while he recovered. The officer was involved in a 10-hour standoff last week with a suspect who shot him in the foot. The suspect was found dead at the end of the standoff.
The city also finally came to a compromise about requiring enclosed garages on all new residential properties, requiring instead that, after the setback had been decided, the property must also designate a formal spot where homeowners can build a new garage if they choose to do so.
“I would be willing to consider (an area designated) for an attached or detached garage,” Councilman Terry Cunningham said.
Resident Benji Hall spoke at the meeting, saying his opinion hasn’t changed since the last one.
“Putting in a garage does make (a home) look better, but it adds to the cost, and with lumber prices the way they are, … I don’t want people to be regulated in a way they can’t afford,” he said.
Unsure of how to word the compromise for the revised regulation, the council agreed to have the city come up with a formal motion to be approved at the next meeting.
During the meeting, the city agreed to a renewed contract with Linebarger, the property attorney for Fannin County who does collections for delinquent property taxes, with a few additions.
Richard Bran, an attorney for the firm who handles the Fannin County account, made a presentation to the council about what his job entails, and asked the council to include tax code 33.11. in the new agreement, which he said would allow business owners in the city to save some money. The authorization would allow him to contact business property owners prior to the June 1 date and help them understand what their options were, which would down the line save them money in fees for unpaid taxes and their overall tax bill.
“I’ve noticed that the vast majority of small business owners don’t understand the difference between personal property tax and business property tax,” he said. “It actually helps them save on taxes.”
The city also allowed an agreement for Linebarger to help collect on delinquent water bills and municipal court fines.
