North Lamar ISD school trustees are to undertake contract negotiation on earthwork for the new elementary school and various bond-related projects at Parker Elementary School when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board also is to consider an attorney contract for the 2022-2023 school year, grant authority to the superintendent to employee teachers for the summer and meet in closed session to consider teacher contracts and other non-administrative professional personal.
Other agenda items rescheduling the May 12 board meeting to May 16, a report on board member continuing education training, attendance and enrollment report and the approval of the district’s IMA Allotment and TEKS Certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.