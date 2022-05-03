The long-abandoned nursing home facility at 3055 Clarksville St. may soon be turned into a storage rental facility, once a request from Donald Wilson on behalf of Sunrise Ministries International Church makes it through the city’s permitting process.
The process was delayed at least a month at a Planning & Zoning meeting Monday night when the commission voted to delay a decision about a request for specific use permit after approving a zoning change request from a neighborhood service district to that of a commercial district. All decisions by Planning & Zoning must be approved by Paris City Council at a later meeting, usually the same month.
Commissioner Clifton Fendley urged his colleagues to go forward with the special use permit although City Planner Andrew Mack urged a delay until Wilson presents a more complete plan for the building’s remodel and an upgrade of the existing parking lot.
“Can’t we vote to approve contingent upon Mr. Wilson meeting with you and providing satisfactory terms?” Fendley asked, adding it would be highly unlikely it would not be approved, to which Mack replied he would prefer to do that but, “I’m absolutely not comfortable doing it in this particular instance, just because there’s so many unknown variables.”
Commission chairman Chad Lindsey successfully urged his colleague to follow the advice of city staff to open a public hearing on the special use request and then leave the hearing open until the next zoning meeting June 6.
“Opening the public hearing is probably the best way to go although it would be highly unlikely we wouldn’t approve it because it would be a much improvement to our community,” Lindsey said. “I wouldn’t want to set a precedent that would come back to bite us down the road.”
In other action, the commission approved a city petition to amend the comprehensive plan from commercial to low density residential on a number of lots on 3rd SE St., and approved a change in zoning from light industrial to one-family dwelling at 1155 W. Cherry St. Commissioners approved design plats for 423 N. Main St. for an automotive detail and accessory business, a single family and duplex in the 500 block of 16th SE St., a residence at 5040 FM 195 and another at 1269 Graham St.
