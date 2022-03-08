Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series.
Adam Blackmon is 23 years old. He loves history, almost any era, and he loves riding his bike. He’s in the Novice Volunteer Fire Department and has been involved with the Paris EMS Reserves Explorer group for years. He graduated from North Lamar High School. If that sounds normal for this area, that’s because Adam is normal. He’s also on the autism spectrum.
Autism isn’t well understood by the general public, but suffice it to say, people on the autism spectrum are not wrong. They’re neurologically different from many others, and they have wide ranges of ability.
As autism awareness is increasing in today’s society, there’s a pervasive concept that autism is only found in children. It doesn’t help that many articles, advertisements and support groups raising awareness almost always seem to feature small children. But the world is full of adults living with autism.
Like Adam.
Adam has a big grin at times, but sometimes he’s very shy and uncomfortable, especially in new situations. He lives with his parents. His mom, Holly, is a teacher, and his dad, Henry, pastors East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church and drives a North Lamar ISD school bus. His older sister, Libby, is a nurse. She and her husband live in Henderson. She’s a very loving and conscientious big sister. As a teenager though, she used to say “everyone loves Adam!”
Adam’s diagnosis of autism came when he was 2½ years old because he wasn’t developing verbal skills as expected for his age. In fact, Adam didn’t really talk until he was 7 years old.
“He would try so hard as a small child,” Henry Blackmon said. “He would put his hands on each side of one of our faces and look us in the face so intently. He was wanting us to understand so much.”
Seeing the pain and frustration was hard, Adam’s parents said.
“I have some problems with communication,” Adam said with a shy smile.
Not so much anymore. While he’s not garrulous, he is more than able to talk about things, especially when those things fascinate him.
His family all loves history and are museum-goers. Sister Libby said she didn’t realize until later in life that not every family spent vacation going to museums. The family loves quirky, small museums. They even went to a funeral museum once.
Adam loves all history, but Civil War and Texas history rank as favorites. World War II is right behind them. His knowledge is formidable.
“I got interested in World War II watching John Wayne movies,” Adam said.
Audie Murphy had a definite appeal, and the family has made several visits to the Audie Murphy museum in Greenville.
Numbers also come easily for Adam. Math is full of concrete, not abstract, ideas. In a conversation one night as Adam worked the Paris Rodeo with EMS Reserves, a member mentioned her grandmother began drinking Dr Pepper the year it became widely available.
“1885,” Adam said calmly. “Dr Pepper was invented in Waco, Texas, in 1885.”
He’s correct, and friends and family suggest it would be unwise to argue with the young man about most historical facts.
In addition to riding his bike every day, helping with household chores and helping with the cows and goats, Adam began going with his pastor father on condolence calls and visits to the sick at an early age. His parents have made a concerted and educated effort to help their son overcome his challenges. There have been obvious payoffs.
While many autistic children are socially very introverted, not able to go out in crowds or attend social functions, that was not an option for young Adam. He is well known and liked in his community and to the congregation of East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Being an official member of Novice VFD, along with his dad, he has learned to function around a lot of fast moving, changing situations.
Paris EMS Reserves Explorer group meant that, for several years, Adam came with his dad and family friend Curt Dickinson to the Red River Valley Fair, Tour de Paris or Paris Rodeo. He helped assemble give-away packages for children at Kid Safe Saturday.
EMS Reserves ceased this year, a fact that makes his mom, Holly Blackmon, sad. She said it offered such a wonderful place for Adam to meet people and expand his world, and she’s grateful for his time in it.
Like most people with autism, Adam finds comfort in routine and security. He loves the gentle natured Hereford cattle he helps with, but isn’t crazy about the goats. They bounce around too much. The chaos that is a pen full of goats is unsettling to him. Autistic people can become stressed when their world gets “out of control.” Routine lends them confidence and peace of mind.
Adam is happy to talk about his condition because he wants people to understand more about autism. Sitting with his parents, he was willing to answer questions. If he felt tension, he would reach over and clasp his mother’s hand.
Holly Blackmon said that learning your child has such a daunting condition is a process.
“First you deny. You convince yourself the doctors are wrong,” she said with a sad smile. “And then you grieve — how you grieve when you know your child won’t ever be what is deemed ‘normal.’”
And then, she said, they set out to learn all they could about it. They educated themselves and began taking every step possible to maximize their child’s life and abilities.
Adam took shop in school. He has become certified in life saving CPR and took the certified safe hunter course. He loves hunting, and history-oriented video games. But he also knows he has some limitations. He realizes other people his age drive and can be more independent than he is. He has a desire to try living in his own place. His mother shakes her head at that. It’s plain she loves having him at home.
Adam dreams of working in the funeral business some day. Many people with autism struggle with understanding the emotions of others. Laughter, grief and sadness can be difficult to express or understand. With Adam, perhaps because of his father’s ministry, that’s not the case. He senses grief and can respond to it.
While Adam recognizes that he’s autistic, he knows that’s not all he is. He’s a kind, well-mannered young adult with dreams and hopes and the desire to be helpful. Adam is Adam, and that’s a good thing to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.