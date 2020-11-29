Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, and with the help of a generous community, the Lamar County Human Resources Council continues to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of homebound senior citizens and displaced families.
The Meals on Wheels program delivered roughly 600 Thanksgiving meals to Lamar County’s elderly population last week and provided turkeys and other items needed for Horizon House families to prepare for a family-style Thanksgiving meal.
“The clients there are like a big family and they cooked the food together,” Human Resources executive director Shelly Braziel said. “Our staff delivered turkey, dressing and all the trimmings to our Meals on Wheels clients earlier in the week for them to warm up on Thanksgiving Day.”
“We are so appreciative of the turkey and grocery donations that made the Horizon House meal possible,” Braziel said.
Attention now turns to the Christmas holidays and the continuation of the Gifts of Love program.
In the past, Meals on Wheels clients listed a couple of items they needed and a couple of things they would like to have to be included on Gifts of Love adoption cards, similar to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree cards. Volunteers would then deliver hundreds of presents.
“It would take more than 100 volunteers to deliver the gifts, and that is just not possible this year because of the coronavirus,” Braziel said. “We are trying to be cautious because our clients are the most at risk for getting the virus and having really severe symptoms.”
Instead of buying gifts, those who wish to participate are to purchase a $15 gift card from one of the card options the client has selected, and include it in a Christmas card for staff to deliver. The $15 gift card limit is to make sure clients are all treated equally. Greeting cards with the gift cards can be returned to Paris Coffee Co. or South Main Iron, this year’s Gifts of Love sponsors, Braziel said.
“For those who want to give more, I would suggest adopting more than one of our clients,” Braziel said. “Or write a check or give on our Facebook page and designate that the donation is for Gifts of Love.”
A Gift of Love Program also is in place at Horizon House. Clients have filled out adoption cards with a couple of things they need and a couple of things they just want like movies, books or games.
“We have quite a mixture — single moms with children, single dads with children and moms and dads with children,” Braziel said. “For those who may not want to shop, donations should be designated ‘Horizon House Christmas.’”
To make contributions, or to sign up for either a Meals on Wheels or Horizon House gift program, call Lamar County Human Resource Council at 903-785-7541.
