Presentations of awards for the mayor’s Yard of the Month and a certificate of appreciation to Weald Workers for clean-up efforts in the city topped the agenda at a Paris City Council meeting Monday. The council also contracted with consultants to lead a charter review process and separate upcoming workshops for both city staff and council members.
Huhtamaki received the Industrial Yard of the Month Award and Road Runner Service and Tire, owned by Kristi and Scott Hearne, received the Commercial Award. Residential awards were presented to Paul Lipscomb Jr., Miranda Dawn Lester, Malisia Lynn Broades, Darlene Braddock Leblanc and Rocky Dority.
In making a presentation to Don Yarbrough and Weald Workers of Lamar County, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes shared that he volunteered one day and helped pick up 14 bags of trash.
“This is not easy,” Hughes said. “They get out there almost every day for countless hours no matter the temperature and pick up trash. We just want to take the time to say ‘thank you’ for all that you do and to let you know your efforts are not missed.”
Yarbrough responded to the award with gratitude.
“This is a high honor for us and is no doubt a milestone to our organization and to our work in progress,” Yarbrough said. “I greatly appreciate what you’re doing here today, and we will continue our efforts.”
After award presentations, councilors turned to business at hand as they named Don Edmonds of Tyler as consultant to assist a council-appointed citizens committee to review the Paris City Charter at an estimated $10,000 fee. Edmonds, a former staff member of former Lt. Gov. and state Sen. Bill Ratliff, R-Mount Pleasant, has done charter work for Marshall Texarkana, Mt. Pleasant, Kilgore, Tomball and Texas City.
City Council named Richard Lewis of Round Top Consulting, a professor at University of Texas at San Antonio, to lead both senior staff and city council members in separate team building and strategy workshops scheduled in October at a cost of $3,000.
In other business, council also discussed expanding the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act program throughout the city and directed staff to draw up necessary documents, approved final documents to terminate the Cox Field Airport management agreement and to buyout the fixed base operator management lease for $89,000. The city will pay former manager Jerry Ritchie $1,200 weekly to continue at the airport until staff hires a permanent manager and then he will serve as consultant as needed for $30 an hour.
Councilors also discussed a possible application process for a waiver of the no smoking ordinance in open-air workplaces. Applications would be initiated by company owners. The council directed staff to develop an application process for future consideration.
Mayor Paula Portugal shared a report from a committee for employee evaluations to conduct evaluations of the city judge at a Sept. 27 meeting, the city attorney on Oct. 22 and the city manager Oct. 25.
