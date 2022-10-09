Residents of Texas House District 1, which includes Lamar and Red River counties, will have a chance to voice their concerns over matters of state Wednesday when State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-District 1, holds town hall meetings.
“This is part of my Listening Tour,” VanDeaver said Thursday. “I want to know how issues affect this district.”
VanDeaver said hearing directly from his constituents will help him build his path in the state legislative session that begins Jan. 10, 2023.
VanDeaver said when people in his district get together with him to discuss things on their mind, it helps him formulate his legislative plan.
He will also offer a preview of the upcoming legislative 88th regular session that will end May 29.
“School safety is, of course, going to be one,” VanDeaver said, adding that Gov. Greg Abbott just lastweek appointed a chief of school safety and security.
John P. Scott, according to a news release from the governor’s office, is the new chief and he started his new job with the Texas Education Agency on Oct. 3.
In the position, Scott has been tasked with ensuring Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and taking every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers, according to the governor.
“I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe,” said Scott, who is a former Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District.
“Rural health care is going to be a big topic,” VanDeaver said, as is the ongoing property tax issue.
“What can we do for property tax relief,” he said.
He also said that the need for the expansion of broadband internet service is likely to be addressed during the next legislative sessions.
The Red River County meeting will be in the I&I Building just off the square in downtown Clarksville and is scheduled to run from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The Lamar County meeting will be in Paris in Paris Junior College’s Bobby R. Walters Workforce Training Center, 2400 Clarksville St. It is scheduled to start at 5 and close at 7:30 p.m.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
