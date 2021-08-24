BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council resolved a long-standing dispute last week involving access to property along Carolyn Street, a street never developed by the city but one that shows up as a dedicated street in Lamar County records. The resolution left newly named City Attorney David Hamilton scratching his head.
“It will be interesting to see how the minutes of tonight’s meeting are interpreted 20 years or so from now if another problem surfaces,” Hamilton said during discussion as he encouraged everyone to use reputable title companies. “Let me say to anyone who contemplates buying or selling property, if you do it on a good ole’ boy handshake, you may be buying a lawsuit.”
The issue arose several months ago when a new property owner realized she unknowingly bought property with an incomplete title search, and now wants to put a privacy gate leading to where she plans to build a house.
Nearby property owners, who appeared before the council at a Thursday night meeting, said her gate and accompanying fence would block off undeveloped Carolyn Street and deny access to properties owned by three different individuals.
During more than an hour of heated and oftentime unruly discussion by those in the audience, councilors concluded that although her proposed gate and the corner of a barn extend into the undeveloped street and accompanying right of way, she could build the gate as long at it runs parallel to the street and allows access to all property owners, a resolution that seemed to please all those involved.
In other action, the council passed resolutions establishing both a Planning & Zoning Committee and Building & Standards Commission and decided to return to a Sept. 9 meeting with nominees for at least five volunteers to serve on the committees.
The council conducted the first of two public hearings on a proposed tax rate between 55 cents and 55.74 cents per $100 valuation. The 55 cent rate would bring in the same revenue as the current year rate, and a 55.74 cent rate would require an election, according to information presented. A second hearing is scheduled Sept. 9 along with a hearing on the 2021-22 general fund and utility fund budgets.
The council also approved Moore Street from FM 196 to Fendley Street and West North Street as priorities in the 2021-22 street plan, awarded a bid to CLC Auctions for equipment auctions, approved the purchase of a 12-foot dump trailer from PJ Trailers and passed ordinances to address substandard and dangerous buildings, public nuisances, subdivision building regulations and abandoned and junked vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.