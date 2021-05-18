After serving as a chief warrant officer on a floating city, newly elected Paris Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes knows a bit of what it takes to keep a city like Paris fully operational.
Retired after 30 years with the U.S. Navy, the mayor pro tem has firsthand knowledge of problems various departments within a municipality face because of the experience he gained at sea.
“For example, when I tour the wastewater treatment plant, I know firsthand the problems those guys are having out there with that dinosaur,” Hughes said. “It’s the same with the fire department and the police department. I see the bigger picture and can help the council understand what we’ve got going on out there.”
Hughes expressed gratitude for the confidence fellow council members placed in him, and said he stands ready to help Mayor Paula Portugal whenever and wherever needed.
“I am excited for her as the city’s first woman mayor, and I stand ready to support her in any manner,” Hughes said.
Hughes sees the reconstruction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant as one of the council’s greatest responsibilities, and one vital to the city’s future. He cites the public’s lack of understanding of how city government operates as one of the council’s greatest challenges.
“Just in my district alone, some citizens see not much has happened after having been promised a lot over the years,” Hughes said. “So the biggest challenge is to get people to understand the process, and get them to trust that the council is working toward a better and better city.
“One of the biggest hurdles is to get people to come to City Council meetings so they can understand what the city is trying to do,” Hughes said, giving the increase in water rates to pay for the wastewater treatment plant reconstruction as an example of the importance for citizens to better understand council decisions.
About his fellow council members, Hughes said, “I think we make a great team. I am just proud to be a part of the process.”
And about administrators and city employees, he said, “I appreciate all their hard work, and hope to be supportive of their needs.”
A 1986 graduate of Paris High School, Hughes joined the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation, and he has spent a career living in different communities around the country and the world. A divorcee, he has relatives in Paris, including former council member Derreck Hughes. He has two sons, two daughters and several grandchildren who live in Virginia.
