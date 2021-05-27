A disconnect between commissioners and the Texas Historical Commission may be the reason an evasive leak continues to flood the district clerk’s office at the Lamar County Courthouse.
Obviously frustrated, Lamar County District Clerk Shawntel Golden appealed to Commissioners’ Court earlier this week to find the leak that has plagued fourth floor offices on and off since 2006 when county officials moved back into the historic courthouse after its restoration.
After commissioners told Golden the court is awaiting clearance from the Texas Historical Commission to apply a foam sealant to the roof’s parapet, a possible cause of the leak, Golden returned to her office and called the commission’s architect and project reviewer on the Texas HIstoric Courthouse Preservation Program.
“He actually returned my call,” Golden said of James Malanaphy when she returned to court after lunch. “He said he met with Kerry Washington (maintenance supervisor) a couple of months ago, and said he is waiting on a return call. He said a roof drain is the problem, and if that doesn’t work then go get bids for a new roof.”
Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Alan Skidmore disagree.
“I’ve heard that before,” Bass said, adding that drains have been examined with cameras and are working properly.
“We’ve been up there on the roof when it’s raining, and you can see water running from the parapet,” Skidmore added. “He needs to get up here when it’s raining and see for himself.”
Golden relayed a message that Malanaphy is unable to come this week but said he would come in the next few weeks. County Judge Brandon Bell then put in a couple of calls to no avail, one to Malanaphy’s office phone and another to his cellphone.
Golden facetiously said she is at the point of wanting commissioners to fix the problem and ask permission later, but Bass said the court needs approval in writing to proceed with the foam sealant.
“We have to have it in writing what we can and can not do,” Bass said. “I don’t want us to have to go in there and scrape out sealant.”
A direct lightning strike in May 2018 is believed to be the cause of courthouse roof leaks thought to be fixed when then contractor Brad Archer with Archer Design & Construction completed work on a $632,000 Texas Historical Commission matching grant to fix water infiltration problems and repair interior damage.
Fourth floor offices remained free of major leaks until the spring of 2020 when Golden again began reporting significant water damage, according to newspaper reports.
Commissioner Kevin Anderson and Bass found a broken spot on the parapet in March 2020 and thought they had the problem fixed. At the time, Bass expressed concern about damage caused by the May 2018 lightning strike that hit the northeast corner of the courthouse.
“There are pieces of rock all over the roof, and we may be experiencing repercussions of that lighting,” Bass said then.
For the past 15 years, courthouse offices, particularly on the fourth floor, have suffered from leaks thought to be coming from above while offices below have suffered from leaks, mainly from around windows and from the inside from the heat and air system.
In fact, water infiltration has been problematic since county officials occupied the newly refurbished courthouse in 2006 after the Texas Historical Commission and Lamar County spent roughly $9 million to refurbish the circa 1917 historical building.
Commissioners spent $200,000 for a new roof in 2012, which fixed most of the leakage. The court, however, has since been plagued by an elusive number of leaks.
The $632,000 matching grant from the Texas Historical Commission allowed repairs to exterior mortar joints, broken seals in terracotta and the roof parapet.
For more than a year, the courthouse remained mostly dry except for the occasional leak in Golden’s office and some water infiltration thought to be caused by negative air pressure inside the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.