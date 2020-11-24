Due to increased Covid-19 cases, the Lamar County Appraisal District Office is reminding taxpayers of alternative ways to make tax payments this year instead of in person at the 521 Bonham St. office.
“We are taking the necessary precautions to make sure the public and our employees are in a safe environment,” newly named Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said.
Instead of making payments inside the lobby, Lee recommends patrons mail payments or place placements in the office drop box. Those wanting receipts should include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Payments also can be made with a debit or credit card at lamarcad.org or by calling the office at 903-785-7822 to get the phone number to a certified payment line.
“Please be aware if you pay with a debit or credit card, the processing company will add a 2.5% processing fee,” Lee said. “The appraisal district does not receive any portion of the processing fee.”
Those who choose to pay taxes in person are advised that strict enforcement of social distancing and the wearing of masks are in place.
“You will not be allowed to enter our building if you are not property wearing a mask,” Lee said.
The chief appraiser reminds taxpayers that the last day to pay taxes without penalty and interest is Feb. 1, 2021.
“In the event that we have to close our office to the public, please be advised that it will have no effect on the delinquency date,” Lee said.
