CLARKSVILLE — A planned communications tower to be built in Red River County should see construction begin April 1 and be completed by the end of July or early August.
That was the word from Mary Beth Rudel of the Arkansas-Texas Council of Governments, who spoke to Red River County commissioners at their Monday meeting in the courthouse annex.
Rudel said the cost of the needed tower would be $233,349 and that would include its construction, moving the transmitting equipment to the nearby new location and tearing down the old tower.The money for the new tower will come from a grant from the state along with a copay from the county. The state grant obtained by ATCOG will cover $130,738 while the county will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the balance of $102, 611.
Rudel said disruptions may occur, but aren’t expected to cause any major problems.
“They are going to make sure communication is down for the shortest period of time,” she said.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Clarksville Independent School District at the meeting.
The item had been on the commission’s March 14 agenda, but was tabled because commissioners wanted more information on the county’s role in the agreement that would see the creation of a police department in the district .
CISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said the memorandum was something the district’s lawyer asked them to do.
Commissioners wondered why other school districts in the area had not sought a similar arrangement and Ward said he did not know but was simply following the advice of the district’s attorney.
“Our attorney asked for this to be on record,” he said, “We definitely want to be in compliance.”
Ward said that he had been opposed to the district having its own school resource officer for some time, but an incident last fall changed his mind.
A bus backfired several times and many people called the school district reporting they had heard gunshots near the schools.
“The police (City of Clarksville) response time was good, but in that situation it has to be great,” Ward said. “As superintendent I should have deferred to a person who has training in that area (law enforcement). I didn’t have anyone, so I had to make a decision.”
