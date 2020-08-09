Hoping to build a bridge between the community and police department, the Paris Ministerial Alliance members met with Interim Police Chief Tuttle this week.
“It was such an awesome meeting,” said the Rev. Kimmie Snowton, president of the alliance.
Tuttle met with 20 to 30 pastors representing seven different denominations, Snowton said, over breakfast to talk about bringing the community together.
The alliance started talking with the police department after the June incident where an adult Anglo man got into a fist fight with a Black teenager.
The ongoing dialogue with the police department has led to better understanding on both sides, both with how the community feels and how police procedures are followed.
“We are about trying to come together as a community,” Snowton said. “If we can talk to our members and tell them directly what we are hearing from the police department, that would help.”
Several ideas were presented in the meeting, Snowton said, including bringing back something similar to PALs, a previous police athletics club for youth, that included things like archery, running and baseball.
Community programs are important for youth, he said. He attended the Boys & Girls Club back in the day, and though the building hasn’t changed, a lot of the programs available have, and most of that is due to funding.
“What can we do to bring back activities?” he said. “What can we do to keep our kids busy and motivated?”
He said the alliance plans to speak to new city manager Grayson Path in the future to see about getting funding for such programs.
Another idea floated at the meeting was a community town hall to foster better understanding of police procedures.
The Rev. Rodney Slaughter, a past president of the alliance who was present at the meeting, said the town hall idea really
impressed him.
“There are some issues that need to be discussed,” he said. “We need to hear from the community. The community is so out of touch with the system.”
Of course, holding a town hall right now, in the midst of a pandemic, is hard to plan for, Snowton said, and the meeting would have to be set up correctly so everyone gets heard.
“There are a lot of things that came up that are on hold until after Covid,” Snowton said.
But, the meeting went very well, he added, and he hopes the city offers the police chief position to Tuttle.
“He’s been in Paris all of his life,” Snowton said. “He wants great things to happen in Paris.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.