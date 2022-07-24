Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to meet twice this week, once for a regular session and budget workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and again at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a training for elected officials on “Harassment Prevention in the Workplace” presented by a Texas Association of Counties Association representative.

The Monday meeting is scheduled in the Commissioners’ Courtroom and the Tuesday meeting in the County Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.

