Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to meet twice this week, once for a regular session and budget workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and again at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a training for elected officials on “Harassment Prevention in the Workplace” presented by a Texas Association of Counties Association representative.
The Monday meeting is scheduled in the Commissioners’ Courtroom and the Tuesday meeting in the County Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Other agenda items for the Monday meeting include accepting the resignation of Lamar County Extension Agent Jessica Humphrey, who has taken a position as the new Red River County extension agent.
The court also is expected to review an application for the continuation of the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, extend for 90 days a disaster declaration due to the continued spread of Covid, executive an agreement with the American Red Cross for the use of space in a county building, renew agreements with the U.S. Corps of Engineers for property at Pat Mayse Reservoir, acknowledge completion of work on doors in the county clerk’s office as well as permanent glass partitions around a counter and acknowledge,
Other agenda items include a quote for a water test on the roof as well as discussions about engineering and architectural work for county projects, continued discussions regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding, and a report on work being done on newly purchased property on N. Main St. The court is to discuss the purchase of a truck for Precinct 1.
