It’s not every day a Paris High School graduate participates in the bell ringing on the New York Stock Exchange, but Paris native Aaron Trull did just that last week as Austin-based legal technology company DISCO went public and saw its stocks surge.
The son of Paul and Ann Trull, of Paris, Trull is senior vice president and chief human resources officer of a company that offers legal firms software to assist lawyers with the time-consuming discovery process by providing ediscovery platforms for review, data management and project management of documents now stored on the worldwide cloud.
“It replaces the image of the law school grad with glasses who works late at night highlighting documents trying to find the smoking gun,” Trull said. “We are able to read all those documents using technology.”
Trull describes being at the stock exchange as “a surreal moment.”
He talked about ringing the bell, being in the Alexander Hamilton Room where Hamilton signed the document that created the New York Stock exchange, and then upon leaving walking by Trinity Church where Columbia University was founded by King George III and where Hamilton is buried.
After graduating from Paris High in 1996 and the University of Texas-Austin in 2000 with an economics degree. Trull began a career in human resources with technology firms in Austin including Dell, Hewitt Packard and others. He received a master’s degree from UT in 2007. Most recently, he served as chief human resource officer and senior vice president for Bazaarvoice for six years before joining DISCO in January 2019.
“When I came to DISCO, they allowed me to build an HR organization from the ground up, so I was able to draw from those much larger organizations that I had been a part of,” Trull said. “That has really been exciting.”
Trull and his staff have developed Disco University, a unique program to combine software instruction for both employees and clients into one platform.
“Our employees get the same level of training as our clients, and that doesn’t always happen,” Trull said.
The Paris native credited the education he received at Paris ISD, both academically and in athletics, for the foundation he needed to succeed at UT-Austin and later in building a successful career.
“It’s more than an understatement to say that I am proud to be from Paris,” Trull said. “The education I received both in academics and in sports at the varsity level in golf and basketball more than prepared me to show up in Austin, Texas.”
Trull has been married to his wife, Lindsey, since 2004. The couple has two children, Paul Parks, 11, and Ava, 13, and live in Austin.
