Connie Lawman mug

New Paris Public Library Director Connie Lawman stands in front of library artwork in her office on Wednesday.

 By Kareyn Hellmann/The Paris News

Following 12 years of experience in college and public libraries, former Louisiana resident Connie Lawman has moved to Paris to try her hand at the Paris Public Library’s director position. Though it’s only her fourth day on the job, she has already acquainted herself with much of the library’s history and vision—in between managing the move and getting her three kids enrolled for school. 

She plans to spend the first few weeks getting to know her staff and the library environment before tackling next steps. Though she doesn’t quite know the full scope of changes that may be made, visitors to the library can expect significantly more programming, she said. 

