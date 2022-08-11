Following 12 years of experience in college and public libraries, former Louisiana resident Connie Lawman has moved to Paris to try her hand at the Paris Public Library’s director position. Though it’s only her fourth day on the job, she has already acquainted herself with much of the library’s history and vision—in between managing the move and getting her three kids enrolled for school.
She plans to spend the first few weeks getting to know her staff and the library environment before tackling next steps. Though she doesn’t quite know the full scope of changes that may be made, visitors to the library can expect significantly more programming, she said.
She’s a born public servant, she said, and her leadership style reflects the statement.
“I want to be known for helping build up my staff. Empowering them. I am not a micromanager. I believe I inherited a wonderful staff that I look forward to further empowering and giving them the resources that they need to help the community the best that they can,” Lawman said.
She hopes to centralize the library as a community hub for both personal and professional groups to meet and feel comfortable visiting for a variety of reasons or activities. Between recording historical data and buying the library an open-access 3D printer, she is already working hard to make the library a community destination. More programming will follow, geared towards all ages.
“One of the reasons why this position was so attractive to me was because we had a strong children’s department, but there was a need for more programs that met the needs of the older population in Paris. So I’m going to shake the house for ages 10 to 99,” Lawman said.
Pending approval of the library’s advisory board, she wants to implement yoga, crafting programs, DND groups and writing guilds. To meet teenager’s interests, she also plans to expand the library’s collection of anime. The library will also appoint its first Teen Librarian soon, a position designed to work especially with teenagers and young adults. Increased marketing for library programs will also be a continued focus for her.
Though much of her career has been spent in college libraries or an academic environment, she’s ready to return to her roots, rejoining the sphere of public library influence. The difference comes largely in the way the library can connect with and relate to the community, she said.
“We all want a job that doesn’t feel like a job,” Lawman said. “Where we don’t dread coming to work. So I was working at college libraries, and I was burning out. And I kept reminiscing about my days in a public library. I love helping people. … Depends on the size of the college course, you’re maybe dealing with two to five people a day. Your interaction is tiny. And I was for the most part, manipulating databases, so I was burning out not having the interaction of the public.”
“The difference between a college library and a public library is that a public library is always active,” she said. “You are continuously helping everyone around you. And I missed that. I didn’t know I was a born public servant. I didn’t know that, but I am.”
Lawman’s always excited to work with community interests, and she hopes to learn more about local needs. She has tentatively planned a meet and greet for September, but anyone is welcome to introduce themselves or send her an email with program suggestions before then, she said. Lawman can be reached at clawman@paristexas.gov.
She plans to stick around until she retires, she said.
“I was looking for a home library, and I will retire, if not haunt this library one day. I want to give at least 20 more years of my life to the library,” she said.
