DETROIT — The Detroit City Council didn’t make many decisions Tuesday night, but it had a long discussion about the progress the city is making on roadways.
“We just do what we can to make it work,” Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass said. “We’ve never had the money to do the things we’re doing today.”
It’s slow but sure progress this summer, he added, as the rains that flood people’s front yards and driveways also makes it extremely difficult to repair roads.
The city is using Gist Enterprises to patch a lot of streets and clean out and add culverts, but the work is slow going because of the weather. The work that has been completed has been excellent, Snodgrass said, and it has come at an excellent price. Gist isn’t on a major contract, he said, but is being paid piecemeal, per job, and often has either brought or even welded some of his own equipment to cut costs.
“This is a great price for what we’ve gotten,” Snodgrass said. “We gave Gary a list of all the areas (that needed fixing) and he’s rode around in the wet and the dry to survey the area. He said he is trying to use the city’s money as effectively as possible.”
People have complained on social media about the city’s roadways and seeming lack of progress, the mayor said, but they have to understand it will take time.
“Just like the ditch stuff and the culvert stuff, he can’t do it all in one day,” Snodgrass said. “It’s step by step.”
The council also discussed moving some resources to make temporary fixes along South Main Street so the flooding wouldn’t send people off the roadways. The street floods often in the rain, City Secretary Tami Nix said, and the cemetery is at the end of that road.
“There’s got to be something we can do short-term,” she said.
The city has applied for a Community Development Block Grant, but October is the earliest Detroit will hear back.
“This is not my first rodeo with the grant,” Snodgrass said. “It would be October of 2022 before construction could even start.”
No action was taken.
The City Council did agree to make Richard Shipp the water/sewer superintendent an hourly employee instead of salary to help with accounting for his reduced hours due to hernia surgery and future overtime after his recovery.
