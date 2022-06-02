First responders from throughout Lamar County are to be treated to a free breakfast on Saturday at First Christian Church, 780 20th NE St. Meal service begins at 8 a.m.
Menu items include pancakes, sausage, Paris Coffee Company coffee, orange juice and milk.
There will be free gifts for all those in attendance, and a $50 door prize awaits the person who comes closest to guessing the number of items in a jar, church board member Ronnie Nutt said.
