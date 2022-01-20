BONHAM — The latest change in how the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting Covid-19 cases isn’t sitting well with Fannin County Judge Randy Moore.
Moore expressed his displeasure with the new method, which eliminated the reporting of active cases, on Tuesday during his report to the Commissioners’ Court. Moore has provided a weekly update on Covid-19 statistics with a focus on three in particular: active cases, fatalities and hospitalization rate. The state health department said last week it would no longer report active cases because the stat is untrustworthy as more people test with at-home kits or don’t get tested at all.
“I don’t like that,” Moore said. “They normally give us — there was a dashboard that you could go to and you could see how many cases are in your county, you could see how many active cases there are, how many hospitalizations, such like that. Well, they took out active cases.”
Moore reported the county’s active case count rose from 257 to 354 before the statistic was removed. That change happened in just three days, he said.
There were two Covid-19 related fatalities in the county since last week, Moore reported, increasing that total to 157. The county’s Trauma Service Area’s hospitalization rate also increased from 21.25% to 25%, he said. He warned that the hospitalization rate was a sign that emergency rooms are backing up, and that could leave all patients waiting hours in the hallway for a room.
“Just remember, it’s still here. I treat it kind of like I do the flu. If you’re susceptible at all to these kinds of things or you live with somebody who is susceptible to these things, try to keep as clear from it as you possibly can,” the judge said, adding residents might want to consider wearing a mask when they are around others.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners voted to spend some of the county’s CARES Act funds, including using no more than $200 to pay for postcards to be sent to voters whose voting precinct has changed. The Commissioners’ Court underwent redistricting late last year to ensure precincts were in line with population changes, and the postcards will inform voters whose precincts changed that they will have a new polling place.
Commissioners also agreed to spend no more than $300 in CARES Act funds to buy nitrile gloves for the county’s first responders. Nitrile gloves are puncture-resistant and eliminate the risk of latex allergy reactions.
And commissioners approved the purchase of an 18-by-10-foot stainless steel time capsule, expected to cost $549 plus shipping. The court set aside no more than $700 in CARES Act funds for the purchase. The Fannin County Historical Commission will have input on the time capsule’s contents, and residents are encouraged to submit ideas to their commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.