The city of Paris is aiming for inclusivity with proposed changes to the city’s charter.
One of those changes follows a worldwide trend in altering how we speak about men and women.
In the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election, Proposition X on a charter amendment ballot reads, in part, “Shall Sec 151 of the Charter be amended to specify how its language is to be interpreted with regard to gender …” with ballot options “For” and “Against.”
If the proposition passes, the City Council by ordinance shall authorize the city attorney to edit the charter “to eliminate gender-specific references from various provisions therein and to substitute gender-neutral terms as deemed appropriate,” according to information provided voters.
“As I understand the proposition, if it passes I’ll be tasked with updating the charter to refer to both male and female genders,” city attorney Stephanie Harris said. “The current charter uses masculine pronouns throughout and contains a provision that whenever there’s a reference to the male gender, it’s meant to refer to either male or female.”
The fate of 24 amendments, recommended by a 15-member citizen’s committee in January and approved by Paris City Council in August, rests with city residents during the Nov. 8 General Election at the Lamar County Services Building, 321 Lamar Ave.
As required by law, an informational booklet, written in both English and Spanish, has been mailed to every registered city voter, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis. The booklet gives the wording of each proposition and describes the effect each amendment will have.
Most recommended amendments are cosmetic in nature, cleaning up outdated verbiage and deleting references to state agencies no longer in existence or local requirements now covered by state law. Other amendments are necessary to comply with changes in state law or to comply with state or federal court rulings. However, a couple of propositions provide changes.
Proposition A provides that a council member will forfeit his or her office if he or she fails to attend at least 75 percent of council meetings within a year unless excused by the remaining members of the council.
Proposition W provides that City Council appoint a committee every five years to review the charter and make recommendations. The committee is to be composed of 15 members and two alternates with each of the seven council members to appoint two members and the mayor and mayor pro tem to jointly appoint the 15th member. Current and former council members and current and former city employees are not eligible to be appointed to the commission.
The latest revision for the city’s charter, originally adopted in 1948, came in May 2007 when voters approved 70 amendments to the outdated document. In 2015, the council appointed a charter review committee mainly to look at the possibility of electing a mayor at large. The committee disbanded after several meetings over concerns about an elected mayor being in violation of a 1976 federal court ruling that requires seven single-member districts with the mayor elected from one of those members.
This year’s charter committee recommended a mayor be elected at large as an eighth council member without voting rights but council members nixed the idea at a January meeting as members expressed concern that although the mayor would not vote the position could carry considerable influence and could, in essence, violate the 1976 court order.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, at the services building and continues through Nov. 4 during normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with no weeknd voting. On election day, voters can cast ballots at the services building from 7 a.m. until the last voter in line at 7 p.m. has cast a ballot.
Applications for a ballot of mail from those eligible should be received no later than Oct. 28 at Lamar County Elections Administrator, 321 Lamar Ave., Paris, Texas 75460.
Those eligible include persons 65 years or older those sick or disabled, those expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, those absent from the county of registration during the early voting period are on Election Day, those civilly committed under the Texas Health and Safety Code or those confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.