Under the bright lights of Mustang Stadium, the students of the Chisum High School marching band strutted their stuff Monday night. Because of game cancellations due to Covid-19, the band hasn’t had many opportunities to play away games this year, which for parents like Sandi Martin, presented a problem.
“For the parents who volunteer, away games are our opportunity to see our kids play,” Martin said. “But this year I was busy slinging hot cocoa or fries in the concession stand and didn’t have a chance to see my son perform.”
The band effortlessly played everything from the school fight song to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, all while performing calculated and socially distanced choreography.
Director John Marsh told parents sitting in the stands that he hopes they, and their students, continue to take Covid-19 seriously so the band doesn’t have to endure more cancellations this year. For all their hard work, his students deserve to play their hearts out.
