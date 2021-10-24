PATTONVILLE - Prairiland ISD sold $7.5 million in bonds at an interest rate of 2.48% at a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting. Funds are to be used to finance on-going improvements at the Blossom Elementary campus and at the junior high school campus in Pattonville.
“We were very pleased with the interest rate,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said about the sale. “The district is in a strong financial position, which made the low interest rate possible.”
No one spoke during a public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report on which the district received a perfect score, Ballard said.
In other action, the board approved a $760 employee retention stipend to be included in November paychecks.
