The latest Texas Legislature update suggests Paris Junior College could lose $1.1 million in state funding, the school’s Board of Regents learned.
“The Texas Association of Community Colleges is asking the legislature to hold these schools losing money to hold harmless,” PJC President Pam Anglin said.
The 87th Texas Legislature is meeting right now to decide on the state budget, she added, and the House has its bill and the Senate has its own. Now they are going into conference to find a middle ground.
Though many have testified about holding community colleges and universities harmless during the year of a pandemic, with decreased enrollment, it’s not looking good, she said.
“I’ve been in contact with James Odom, Sen. Bryan Hughes’ education advisor, and ‘hold harmless’ is not looked favorably upon by senators,” Anglin said. “We took a million-dollar hit last session.”
There are 32 community colleges in Texas, and the amount needed to keep up funding to current levels would be $46 million, she said.
“When you think about it, $46 million is not that much on a state budget,” Anglin said.
This year, the college is being audited by the Higher Education Coordinating Board for the first time since Anglin arrived, the school president said. The board does random audits of colleges across the state, and now it’s PJC’s turn. The only worry is if the HECB finds an error, she said.
“If they find an error, then they extrapolate any of those (to the general student population),” Anglin said, and if there’s an error about funding, the college would have to pay the state back. But, the opposite isn’t true, she added, because if the error is in favor of the college, they do not receive funding to make up for it.
PJC also will host graduation Friday at Noyes Stadium. The 7 p.m. ceremony will feature groups spaced 10 minutes apart for their graduation walk and receiving of diplomas.
This semester’s graduation ceremony will include Fall 2020 and Spring 2020 graduates for those that didn’t get to do their graduation walk but still wanted to.
