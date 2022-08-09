Heath Department Photos-2.jpg

The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Despite an anticipated draw on resources from the latest boom in positive Covid-19 cases, vaccines and free testing are still available at the Paris-Lamar County Health District.

Anyone can now order Paxlovid, the new Covid-19 antiviral pill used by President Joe Biden after his Covid-19 diagnosis. The Health District has just begun to order the treatment, Paris Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green said. Other businesses, such as CVS and the Paris Apothecary do have access to the oral medicine, though physician prescriptions are needed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.