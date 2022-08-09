Despite an anticipated draw on resources from the latest boom in positive Covid-19 cases, vaccines and free testing are still available at the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Anyone can now order Paxlovid, the new Covid-19 antiviral pill used by President Joe Biden after his Covid-19 diagnosis. The Health District has just begun to order the treatment, Paris Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green said. Other businesses, such as CVS and the Paris Apothecary do have access to the oral medicine, though physician prescriptions are needed.
For those not in a high risk category, Green thought the medication less necessary.
“For people not at high risk for a bad outcome—over 50, overweight, diabetic, hypertensive—I don’t know that the oral antiviral is that useful,” she said.
After President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis and Paxlovid treatment, he experienced a rebound which shook the confidence of many Americans in the medicine.
“I recently read an article that rebound infections are not necessarily limited to people that take Paxlovid, but that anyone can have variable positive testing even after a negative test early on in recovery. It is thought that having this second positive test likely indicates an infectious state and people should stay home if ‘rebound’ positive again and wear well-fitted masks,” Green said.
The Covid-19 clinic near PrimeTime on Clarksville Street has closed, but people can still visit the Health District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Covid-19 vaccinations or testing. No appointment is necessary to test, but visitors are asked to call the number posted outside and stay in the car until someone comes out to test them.
“Despite the surge, we have plenty of booster and testing supplies,” Green said. “The separate COVID clinic just closed due to labor issues. We only had one person there, and if she had to leave, it left holes in service. We have several people cross-covering the COVID services at the health district, so people will be able to reliably get care during those hours. Local pharmacies also are offering COVID boosters as well.”
Green also hopes an Omicron-specific vaccine booster will be released in September, referencing an article which reported the U.S. purchased millions of doses for distribution in the fall.
“The CDC county check does still rate us as high infection level, which recommends wearing a mask when indoors around people,” Green said of the surge.
