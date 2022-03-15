Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
At earlier meetings, Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount had floated the idea of purchasing the land to spread out the county’s resources by locating a facility away from downtown.
After lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of the roughly $600,000 investment, commissioners remained silent for several minutes without a motion on the contract before County Judge Brandon Bell moved to another agenda item.
During discussion, Commissioner Ronnie Bass said this would probably be the court’s last chance to purchase the property.
“According to the real estate agent, the owner of the property said he plans to remove it from the market, do the environmental studies on the soil that have scared off buyers and then put it back on the market for about $1.2 million,” Bass said.
Commissioners also heard from several elected officials along with Agri-Life Extension Agent Laura Graves with requests to be considered in spending roughly $9.5 million in federal Covid-relief and in plans to accommodate future county growth.
Graves requested roughly $8,000 for equipment and supplies to be used in 4-H competition and Roger Bussell, former Powderly Volunteer Fire Department chief and active volunteer, reinforced Blount’s request for a facility to house emergency equipment now being stored outside, included in Blount’s request for the $4.5 million county complex.
Precinct 4 Constable Hunter Sanders made a request for a night-vision drone for county use, information technology assistant David Weaver requested advanced cybersecurity training and Tax Assessor/Collector Haskell Maroney asked for more handrails to be installed at the Lamar County Services Building and that the drive to the drive-in window be straightened. County Clerk Ruth Sisson requested a lift be installed on the first floor of the courthouse for disabled use to her offices to prevent customers from having to walk around the outside of the courthouse. She also requested fraud protection for property owners.
“The protection would allow property owners to register for the protection free of charge and then have access to alerts if anything is done under your name or on that property address,” Sisson said.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, among medical and security software at the jail, renewed his requests, among other things, for 15 patrol calls at a cost of roughly $65,000 each to allow more police visibility and quicker response times by deputies taking cars home, about $100,000 in drones, $125,000 in Flock cameras to be placed throughout the county to track vehicle activity in an effort to solve crimes and find missing persons.
Judge Bell reminded commissioners of courthouse repair needs related to moving equipment from the roof and stopping leaks as a part of needed expenses that could be covered with America Rescue Plan funds while Commissioner Bass argued there are other sources, such as the Texas Historical Commission, that could help with courthouse repair funding.
