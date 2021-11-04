The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will meet at noon Monday to provide information to anyone interested in volunteering to help conduct the 2022 Point In Time count of the community’s homeless, set for early next year.
“Each year, (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) and Texas Homeless Network conduct a Point in Time count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in the country,” Lamar County Homelessness Coalition president Denise Kornegy said. “The date for the 2022 PIT is Thursday, Jan. 27. Our responsibility is to count those in Paris and Lamar County.”
A PIT count is a 24-hour period each year when communities across the nation connect with homeless people, those living in shelters or on the street, in their cars or other places not meant for habitation, said Shelly Braziel, executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council and a coalition board member.
“The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition oversees the count in Lamar County each year,” Braziel said. “In addition to our members, we seek volunteers to assist on the day of. Volunteers may be canvassing in groups, assisting with data collection, or providing information at local nonprofits.”
The Monday meeting will be at the Paris ISD Federal Programs/Curriculum Building, behind Paris Junior High School on Jefferson Road at 24th Street SE. Take the road on the west side of the building toward the bus barn, turn left at the end of the road and drive toward the tennis courts, and park anywhere. Enter the building using the blue doors facing the bus barn, labeled 2394. The meeting room is the first door on the right.
Call Kornegay at 903-491-4708 for further directions, if needed.
“This first meeting is open to anyone who’s interested in learning more about the count or the coalition,” Braziel said. “At the meeting, we’ll do a brief orientation, followed by details on how to volunteer the day of the count, and then go straight into planning. It’s so important to have good community involvement for PIT, people from a wide variety of backgrounds. Everyone has something to offer to make sure we get the most accurate count possible.”
Local numbers are shared with the Texas Homeless Network and the Housing and Urban Development department, among other organizations and government agencies, Braziel said. The numbers help local nonprofits like Unity Way of Lamar County, Horizon House and others apply for funding.
“Without this count, funding in Lamar County could be negatively impacted,” she said.
