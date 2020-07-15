SHERMAN — A 40-year-old Honey Grove woman will spend more than 2 years in a federal prison for tax fraud.
Kristi Michelle Finney, a.k.a. Kristi Michelle Fry, pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud on Aug. 29, 2019, and on July 2 was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said Tuesday. Finney was also ordered to pay restitution of $359,733 to the Internal Revenue Service.
U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant handed down the sentence.
Finney was identified by the IRS as the filer of 147 fraudulent tax returns between 2013 and 2018 when she was offering tax services from her home for a $200 fee, according to information presented in court. An IRS investigation found the suspicious tax returns contained false employment, income or expense information.
Finney would claim large financial losses for businesses that never existed, resulting in a larger tax refund for her clients than they would otherwise receive, Cox’s office said in a statement. Finney would then divert portions of the fraudulent tax refund to herself by placing the refunds on prepaid debit cards, and she concealed her involvement by falsely claiming that the fraudulent returns were personally prepared by her clients rather than her.
The IRS used internet protocol addresses and email addresses associated with the electronic returns to identify Finney as the filer of the returns. They also used witness interviews.
This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wes Wynne.
