Paris ISD adopted its new budget for the 2022-2023 school year, heard personnel reportsand approved funding for the building of a new agriculture barn at its monthly meeting Monday night.
The request for a new agricultural facility came from Paris High School CTE Director Caleb Tindel, who spoke to greater demand for welding and agricultural programs than the department had the facilities to teach.
“Our classes are absolutely busting at the seams. In fact, I had three extra sections of ag classes at the high school that we just did not have room to teach this year. So we had to get creative on where we could put kids. So like I said, the interest is there. This year, we’ve also started ag at the seventh and eighth grade level … and one of the goals for that position is to get the junior FFA program up and rolling,” Tindel said.
After discussing the monetary options with Business Manager Tish Holleman, the board allocated excess funding from other areas of last year’s budget into a fund for additional end-of-the-year projects. If the district can make the purchases within the next nine days, the school will still meet the original June 31 funding deadline. It will be enough for a start, Holleman said. The rest of the project could then be finished before classes resume August 18th. The tentative cost estimate for the barn would be $425,000.
In addition to the new agricultural building, excess funding will be used to paint Aikin Elementary, helping create a unified paint job across each of Paris ISD’s buildings. Other funding will be used for various security upgrades. Holleman mentioned an app teachers could use to record and directly notify campus and local police in case of an emergency. Other security discussions were restricted to executive sessions under guidance from Gov. Abbott’s office that specific security features be kept relatively private to the school.
Besides the funding allocations, the district also voted to increase pay for various professionals both on teaching and other staff. Bus drivers, originally paid by the route traveled, will now be paid $25 an hour, which will save both the drivers and the school money, Holleman said. It will also help keep the school aligned with others in the area, to make sure pay is competitive and measurable.
The school also implemented a new incentivization system for substitute teachers who regularly return to teach at Paris ISD. It established three tiers of pay bonus, paying an additional $5 to $15 per day. The more days a substitute teacher spends at the school in any given year, the higher the bonus becomes. A returning retired teacher substituting for more than 80 days in the year before would be eligible for $115 per day.
“We think that is a pretty good starting place to give folks an incentive to choose us. That’s what we want more than anything — for our good subs to be exclusively our subs,” Holleman said.
Fifteen fewer students attended this year’s last day of school than last, a result still attributable to the pandemic, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Althea Dixon said. Following a continued recovery from the effects of extended virtual education, she hoped the numbers would soon return to prepandemic levels.
Students in the district earned over three million dollars of scholarships, Dixon said, an impressive feat compared to previous years. She also announced the start of the summer reading program, which would feature giveaways and a free snow cone day for students who completed it. She also introduced a Champions Mentor – Champs Camp, available for students already in mentoring programs at Paris ISD.
Finally, WildCamp will return to Paris ISD on July 18, offering 15 classes with 15 spots for students. Last year, every class was filled, which Dixon hopes to replicate. Each student will be eligible for two classes, taking place for an hour each day of the week. The topics covered will range from cooking to gardening, photography and more. Teachers will have opportunities to teach their own passions to those who sign up for the classes.
