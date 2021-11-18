The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season for the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Donations are being accepted both virtually and in-person this year, said Majors Guy and Dolores Watts, commanders of Paris’ Salvation Army. As volunteers have become harder to find in recent years, The Salvation Army is adapting by asking businesses to allow unmanned, secured kettles in their stores in addition to those that will allow bell ringers and kettles at their doors. While some bell ringers are paid, the majority are volunteers who give their time to help the nonprofit raise as much money as possible, the Wattses said.
“We would greatly appreciate more volunteers this year so that more funds can go to helping people rather than us having to employ people to ring bells,” Dolores Watts said, adding that so far, the organization has signed up about half of its needed volunteers.
The kettle campaign starts Friday and continues through Christmas Eve.
“We almost reached our goal of $50,000 to help people in need last year, and we were incredibly thankful for that abundance of generosity from the community. We’re praying we reach that goal again this year,” Guy Watts said.
Bell ringers and kettles will be at all the familiar locations in Paris, including Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Belks, Walgreens, Kroger and Atwoods.
The Salvation Army also offers a Red Kettle Challenge for people to create an online fundraising team. More information is available at salvationarmytexas.org/paris. A volunteer sign up link also is available on the website.
