The Lamar County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to adjust the payment schedule of law enforcement and detention center officers in the coming Fiscal Year 2023 in an effort to incentivize officer retention and remain competitive with other area agencies.
Under the current payment schedule, county law enforcement and detention officers work 28-day payment periods and receive overtime pay for anything over 171 hours.
Now, taking effect in the coming fiscal year, those officers will be paid on a standard 40-hour work week, the same as all other county employees, county auditor Kayla Hall said.
“This will hopefully move us into the next few years to not only attract but also to retain,” Sheriff Scott Cass said of the change. “We’re competing with agencies that don’t have this requirement, so the first thing that’s so hard to make someone understand is that you have to work 11 hours to get paid for overtime, and that is one hurdle as we’re trying to restructure this pay and get our law enforcement pay up.”
Lamar County currently uses what is known as a 207(k) exemption under the Fair Labor Standards Act to pay its officers. The exemption allows employers to compute overtime for law enforcement and firefighters on the basis of an extended work schedule. Under 207(k), non-exempt law enforcement officers must work 171 hours in 28 days before the employer becomes liable for overtime. Hours in excess of 171 are paid as overtime at the time-and-one-half rate. If the employer has adopted a policy that provides for use of compensatory time off in lieu of cash overtime, then an officer would earn one-and-one-half hours paid time-off for every hour worked over 171 in that 28-day period.
There was some question amongst commissioners whether the county could still fall under that exemption if switching to a 40 or 80-hour pay period, but Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said he spoke with City of Paris Finance Director Gene Anderson, who told him they could stay under the exemption while changing the pay period.
“The city pays their patrol guys on an 80-hour work period,” Moore said. “The way they explained it was (that) under the 207(k), you can do the 171 hours or you can vote — you have to vote — to go to an 84-hour period. And so what the city has chosen to do is to go above and beyond what 207(k) says you have to do. Whereas 207(k) says you have to pay overtime after the 84th hour, the city has gone and said ‘We’re going to do you one better; we’re going to pay them (overtime) after 81 hours.’ How are you going to get in trouble for doing more than what federal law says you have to do?”
“We’re kind of making them non-exempt employees, though,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said. “We’re taking them from 171 to a 40-hour work week, and everything over 80 in the pay period is overtime.”
Bass also expressed concern at how costly compensatory pay could be if there were ever a serious emergency that resulted in injuries.
“I see a problem with their benefit time if something were to tragically happen,” Bass said. “To me, the overtime in this 80-hour (period) is going to be better than benefit time.”
Ultimately, the board voted to move from the 207(k) exemption to a 40-hour work week.
Hall said that while the change to the 40-hour period was made to incentivize law enforcement officers to join the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and improve retention, it’s hard to estimate just how much more profitable the new policy will be for officers compared to the current system.
“We kind of have to wait to see how it pans out, because it all depends on how much everyone is having to work,” Hall said. “If they get more employees then it lowers overtime, so it still needs to be seen how it’ll balance out.”
