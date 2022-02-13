North Lamar ISD trustees are to consider the retention of attorneys and consultants to assist the district in the review and process of an application from Mockingbird Solar Center for an appraised value limitation on qualified property and to possibly take further action of the application when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to approve secondary counselor plans, 2022 district goals, the final version of District of Innovation renewal an order the May 7 election for the board of trustees.
The board will meet in executive session to consider the superintendents’ recommendations for renewal/non-renewal of administrator and director contracts and discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.
