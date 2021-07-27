The Paris Junior College Board of Regents agreed to make some curriculum and competition changes during a recent budget meeting, and it looked into adjustments in pay for employees.
The proposed new programs include drone technology and gaming simulation certifications in the continuing education program and creating an esports team.
“It’s going to bring in a bunch of students that we don’t see right now,” Anglin told the board, adding the college would need to include another instructor and upgraded computer equipment for the programs. Initially, it might bring in around 40 to 60 more students, she added.
Anglin said the college’s athletic director has called other colleges about esports teams, and all of the replies have come back “you’ve gotta do this.”
For the drones, eventually Anglin would like to see the program moved from continuing education to regular coursework. In the past, the college has tried to get more interest from students in agriculture courses, with little success. The drone program could be tailored into drone precision agriculture, Anglin said. Right now, there is only one college in the United States that teaches that program, she added.
“That would be our agricultural niche right there,” Anglin said.
The college is also considering an adjustment in pay for all employees, from faculty to clerical to custodial and professional and maintenance staff. The final numbers are not available yet, with Anglin promising to get a wider range of numbers for the board at the August meeting.
Funding
Money coming into the school’s budget from the state has been going down for the past 10 years, she said, referencing a chart the board had in its budget packets. State appropriations have dropped from $8.9 million in 2011 to the expected $7.37 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“The way the allocation formula works is going down, and the Legislature has not significantly increased the allocation for community colleges,” Anglin told the board.
Instead, the state has relied on increasing property values for funding colleges and universities. The taxable assessed value for the college has gone from $1.545 billion in 2012-13 to $3.696 billion in 2020-21, she told them. The preliminary numbers for the 2021-22 taxable values are $3.632 billion. Local appraisal districts are required to stay within 5% of the expected taxable values — which are set by the state comptroller — or face consequences from the state.
The college’s tax rate has gone down, from 19 cents per $100 valuation in 2011-12 to 8.9 cents for last year’s tax rate, Anglin said. She recommended the board stay at the minimum rate of 8.9 cents.
Another part of the district’s funding comes from tuition and fees. The district will charge $57 per credit hour for in-district students and tack on a $50 fee to that for out-of-district students, as approved in February by the board, Anglin said.
As part of the coronavirus relief effort from the federal government, the college is allowed to draw $500,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to cover lost tuition and revenue from the past year, as many students put off college for a year.
“We estimate that Covid lost revenue will be $990,000 for the next year,” Anglin told the board.
The college is also considering paying off the loan taken out to build the Math & Science Building, and there’s no penalty for paying it off early. Anglin said the move would save the college money in the long run. The bond was taken out in 2012, and the payoff is $2.24 million, which gathers $260.31 in interest each day.
The projected total revenue for the college in 2021-22 is $32,975,745, the projected expenditures are $32,301,555 and the excess revenues are expected to be $674,190.
Renewals and Replacements
Anglin also asked the board to approve in the budget the transfer of funds from the 2020-21 Special Projects Fund to the Renewals and Replacements Fund, about $260,000, and approve the R&R fund for emergency expenditures this summer and $555,000 for 2021-22 projects.
Administrators have received complaints about black mold in the basement of the administration building, which has been used for storage for the theatre department for decades, she said. The building has been tested for black mold, which came back negative, but there has been significant flooding, Anglin said. She had to make the drama department teachers throw away most of the items stored there, amounting to around six dumpster loads of costumes, scenery and various theatre paraphernalia.
The area has been brought down to the studs which revealed the problem. A long time ago, there was a basic concrete pour to cover up the windows in the basement area, but they did it incorrectly, and that resulted in leaks over time.
Other projects include larger gutters along the administration building, replacing all the aluminum, single-pane windows in Thompson and Hatcher halls — as well as a lot of HVAC work on the 50- to 70-year-old buildings,
Anglin told the board she also wanted them to consider future projects, including new housing for the student life director and six assistant coaches, a new Greenville Workforce Center and to demolish the Masters Apartments, which are full of asbestos.
New website
The college also rolled out a new website last week, Anglin told the board.
“This is a website that is much easier to change,” she said. “That’s something we’ve been working on for several years.”
The website works better as well for mobile users, she added.
