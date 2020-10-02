OCT. 1 to OCT. 2
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 1
1:46 to 2:01 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
Oct. 2
12:22 to 12:49 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 1
8:56 to 8:11 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.
3:55 to 4:05 p.m., 1535 W. Houston St.
11:06 to 11:23 p.m., 2121 Graham St.
Oct. 2
2:06 to 2:17 a.m., 2035 Walker St.
Public Service
Oct. 1.
9:09 to 9:36 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.